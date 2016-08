Ingram Pinn Last updated: August 19, 2016 8:51 pm

Squabbles continue among the trio of UK ministers, Boris Johnson, Liam Fox and David Davis, in charge of negotiating Brexit

President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of an armed incursion into Crimea, while continuing Russian military involvement in Syria, renewing contacts with Turkey after the failed coup and dismissing his long time chief of staff, Sergei Ivanov

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney cut interest rates to a record low of 0.25% and launched a new £70bn bond-buying programme in an attempt to ease a looming Brexit-induced downturn.

The UK government led by prime minister Theresa May announced a last minute review of plans to build an £18bn new nuclear power plant at Hinkley Point hours after the developers, EDF, gave it the go-ahead.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump fell behind in the polls after comments on banning Muslims in the wake of the Orlando attack and accusing a Mexican judge of racial bias

The Euro 2016 football tournament begins in France. In the UK the EU referendum campaigns get heated as the polls suggest a close finish

As the date for the EU referendum approaches, David Cameron claimed that leaving the EU would be to ‘roll the dice’ on the future of our children. Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn gave less than wholehearted support for the Remain campaign

The Group of Seven leaders summit was held in Japan amidst concerns about China’s increasingly assertive posture in the region and the possibility of a Donald Trump US Presidency

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, warned that a vote for Brexit could cost jobs, raise prices, see the pound fall sharply and even lead to recession, provoking a furious response from the Vote Leave campaign

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tightened his grip on power as prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu resigned, threatening the EU refugee deal he arranged with the German chancellor Angela Merkel

Mark Zuckerberg planned to entrench his control over Facebook by proposing a new third class of non-voting shares. Stocks surged as earnings beat expectations by 24%

World leaders made their way to New York to sign the UN climate change agreement agreed in Paris in December

Angry shareholders voted against BP chief executive Bob Dudley receiving a 20% pay rise despite the oil group making a $5.2bn loss

A huge leak of data from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca revealed a web of secret offshore companies involving hundreds of prominent politicians, businessmen and sportsmen

South Africa’s Constitutional Court ruled that President Jacob Zuma defied the constitution in refusing to repay the state for lavish improvements to his private home, including a swimming pool and amphitheatre

Bomb attacks in Brussels by ISIS aim to provoke an anti Muslim repressive backlash

Protests swept across Brazil after President Dilma Roussef appointed her predecessor Lula da Silva as chief of staff after he faced arrest over allegations of money laundering in connection with the vast corruption scandal at oil company Petrobras

European Central Bank president Mario Draghi unleashed a barrage of new measures in his long running battle against deflation in the Eurozone

European countries continued to build border fences to keep out refugees and migrants, and control of refugees became a hot topic for both sides in the UK referendum debate

President Barack Obama repeated his pledge, first made in 2009, to close the Guantanamo Bay detention facility

UK prime minister David Cameron, who arrived at an EU summit with a gift of a set of Beatrix Potter books for the Belgian PM, struggled to reach agreement with 28 member states over a special deal for Britain ahead of a June referendum

Scientists detected gravitational waves produced by the collision of two black holes, distorting space and time. Global market turbulence continues as the prospect of negative interest rates spreads

The race for Presidential candidates started in Iowa with Ted Cruz beating Donald Trump to win the Republican vote, and Bernie Sanders holding Hillary Clinton to a virtual tie

UK chancellor George Osborne’s £130 tax deal with Google which he hailed as a “major success”, came under fire from all sides as the European commission attempts to tackle tax avoidance by multinational tech companies

The theme for the 46th World Economic forum held at Davos was ‘Mastering the Fourth Industrial Revolution’. Delegates discussed how to respond to robotics and rapid technological change

The world economy makes a turbulent start to 2016 as oil prices sink below $29 and Chinese growth falters

North Korea claimed that it had tested a hydrogen bomb. South Korea retaliated by playing propaganda music across the border

World leaders struggle to take control of the New Year

The world watched for financial repercussions as Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chair, raised US interest rates by 0.25%

Presidential candidate Donald Trump provoked attacks from fellow Republicans trying to distance themselves from his proposal to bar all Muslims from entry to the US

Delagates from 195 countries try to to reach an agreement to cut global emissions at the COP21 meeting in Paris. Rich and poorer countries are divided over their ability to build cleaner systems

British prime minister David Cameron made his case to parliament to extend UK bombing of ISIS from Iraq into Syria

Politicians in Europe and the US attempt to deal with the terrorist threats of ISIS while still offering asylum to refugees from Syria

John Kerry, US secretary of state, restricted by a hostile Senate, warned that the Paris climate change talks will not deliver the legally binding treaty or reduction targets, which French president Francois Holland deems essential to any agreement

US regulators reported more findings of excess nitrogen oxide emissions from Volkswagen group vehicles, including Porsche and Audi cars. Volkswagen also revealed that a further 800,000 cars had excess carbon dioxide emissions

The third Republican televised debate left Jeb Bush floundering when trying to attack Marco Rubio, with Ben Carson and Donald Trump still leading in the polls

President Barack Obama reversed his plan to pull US troops out of Afghanistan next year and “turn the page” on a decade of wars

Fifa handed a 90 day suspension to both it’s president, Sepp Blatter, and president of Uefa Michel Platini, as corruption investigations continue

Russia launched air raids in Syria in support of Bashar al-Assad’s regime

Volkswagen was engulfed in a scandal after US regulators revealed that ‘defeat devices’ fitted into cars had been used to cheat emissions tests

UK prime minister David Cameron authorised the use of drones in Syria to kill two British subjects accused of planning terrorist acts in Britain, the first time killer drones have been used by the government in a country where the UK is not at war.

The European Union presented a confused and divided reception to refugees fleeing war in Syria. Photos of dead children washed up on beaches shamed some, including the UK government, into more action

Hillary Clinton is losing support in her campaign for the nomination for Democratic Presidential candidate, entangled in a scandal over her use of a private unencrypted email server, while her potential Republican opponent Jeb Bush has been blown away by support for Donald Trump.

Oil prices plunged to below $50 a barrel as the International Energy Agency predicted that the oil glut will persist into 2016

Republican candidates for the Presidential nomination, with Donald Trump leading in the polls, took part in the first of a series of televised debates

Migrants fleeing war and destitution and attempting to reach the UK through the channel tunnel unleashed an anti-immigrant panic from the British press and politicians

UK Chancellor George Osborne ordered government departments to show how they would make further budget cuts of 25% and 40%

The UK government published a green paper starting a review of the BBC charter

President Barack Obama called for action on gun control after nine people were killed by a 21-year-old white gunman at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina

China continues to build artificial islands in disputed waters in the South China Sea

Sepp Blatter unexpectedly resigned as President of FIFA four days after being re-elected. Indicted former officials Charles Blazer and Jack Warner have added to the escalating corruption allegations

Former UK prime minister Tony Blair resigns from his role as Middle East peace envoy

Four global banks pleaded guilty to conspiring to fix prices and rig bids in the forex market. With USB and the Bank of America they paid a total of $5.6bn in fines to regulators

US President Barack Obama attempted to reassure Gulf allies as negotiations continue with Iran to finalise the framework nuclear agreement announced in March.

Prime Minister David Cameron won a surprise majority in the UK elections, guaranteeing a referendum on EU membership. The Scottish Nationalists took all but one of Labour’s Scottish seats and Liberal Democrats were left with only 8 MPs

The embattled Greek government managed to scrape together enough funds to meet pension obligations for April. Prime minister Alixis Tsipras said he was optimistic that an agreement would be reached over an EU bail out package

EU leaders agreed to send ships and funds to restore rescue operations in the Meditteranean after the deaths of almost a thousand migrants. UK prime minister David Cameron insisted that any refugees rescued by British ships would be landed in Italy, not the UK

New EU commissionner Margrethe Vestager tabled formal charges against Google, alleging that the search engine giant steered users towards its own in-house results rather than rival shopping sites

In the week of the Oxford v Cambridge University boat race, the UK election heats up with both Conservative and Labour parties committing to renew Britain’s trident nuclear submarines



Jeremy Clarkson, presenter of Top Gear, the BBC’s top-earning programme, was suspended after a ‘fracas’ with a producer. An online petition to reinstate him has collected more than 800,000 signatures

UK prime minister David Cameron refused to take part in a TV head to head election debate with labour party leader Ed Miliband

UK members of parliament and former foreign secretaries Jack Straw and Malcolm Rifkind were recorded in a TV sting apparently offering, for a fee, diplomatic contacts to an unknown Chinese firm. Malcolm Rifkind later resigned

Fighting continued in eastern Ukraine after the internationally arranged ceasefire was due to start, with pro Russian rebels taking the town of Debaltseve

A survey by McKinsey and Co reports that global debt has continued to increase after the 2007 financial crisis to reach almost $200tn in 2014

EU leaders were divided over new sanctions against Russia following the breakdown of a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi announced a larger than expected programme of quantitative easing to try to fight off deflation in the Eurozone

The Swiss National Bank unexpectedly ended its exchange rate cap, sending the normally stable currency soaring against the Euro

The US dollar rose against all major currencies in 2014, while the Euro slid to the lowest level since June 2010

Countries attempt to cope with the falling price of oil

President Barack Obama announced that the United States would begin normalising relations with Cuba after an embargo of more than five decades

A report by the US Senate intelligence committee, headed by Dianne Feinstein, contains damning evidence of post 9/11 use of torture by the CIA

©Ingram Pinn Protests erupted across the US after a grand jury decided not to bring charges against the NYPD officer who held the African-American Eric Garner in a chokehold. His last words were “I can’t breathe”

OPEC leaders decided not to cut production in spite of plunging oil prices

President Barack Obama announced plans to use his executive powers to make up to 5 million immigrants eligible for work permits, sparking outrage from Republican dominated Congress

Fifa’s publication of a report by Hans Joachim-Echart on the investigation into the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup, backfired when it was criticised as a misrepresentation by Michael J Garcia, the chief investigator

Russia signed an 11th-hour deal to resume gas exports to Ukraine, allaying concerns that Europe would face an energy crisis this winter. Illustration by James Ferguson

The UK independence party shook the Westminster establishment by winning its first British parliamentary seat

President Barack Obama committed 3,000 troops and $175m towards fighting what he called “the global threat” posed by Ebola. The World Bank and the IMF followed with a further $300m

Shares in Apple dropped 3.8 per cent after problems with a new update to the iPhone 6 and 6 plus, and a few well-publicised complaints about the iPhone 6 plus bending in a pocket

David Cameron and other British politicians rushed to persuade Scottish voters to stay in the United Kingdom as polls showed a possible majority for independence

Mario Draghi, European Central Bank president, unveiled a package of measures in an attempt to save the eurozone from stagnation while avoiding German resistance to full blown quantitative easing

Eurosceptic Conservative MP Douglas Carswell defected to the UK Independence Party, triggering a by-election

Central bankers meet for the annual forum at Jackson Hole

Russia sent a convoy of 256 aid trucks towards Ukraine, increasing border tensions

©Ingram Pinn As the latest three day ceasefire in Gaza ended, Hamas fired rockets and Israel responded with a renewed bombardment

Malaysian airways flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine killing all 298 people on board

Any attempts by Nicholas Sarkozy to stage a comeback in the next French presidential elections received a setback as he was detained for questioning by an anti-corruption court

The Egyptian regime headed by former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi jailed three journalists working for Al Jazeera

The World Cup kicked off in Brazil as police confronted demonstrators protesting about the $13bn cost of the tournament

European Central Bank president Mario Draghi announced a package of measures attempting to attack the threat of deflation in the eurozone

Abdel Fattah al Sisi, former army chief, won a predicted victory in Egyptian elections with 93% of the vote

Ukip, the anti-immigration and anti-EU party led by Nigel Farage, made major gains in UK local elections after predicting a political ‘earthquake’

Russia responded to sanctions over the Ukraine crisis by announcing that they will deny US access to the International Space Station from 2020

US pharmaceutical group Pfizer’s bid to take over AstraZeneca, saving on its tax liabilities, has put the UK government under pressure to intervene

Barclays decided to pay higher bonuses in the face of a shareholder revolt, while UKFI, which oversees the British government’s 80% stake in Royal Bank of Scotland, blocked RBS plans to do the same

An unexpected agreement between Ukraine, Russia, the US and the EU was reached in Geneva to take steps to calm tensions in Ukraine

The Greek government’s bond sale was snapped up by investors, but a 24 hour general strike was held to protest at continuing austerity

Peace talks between Israel and Palestine, led by John Kerry, US secretary of state, looked close to collapse

After the launch on the New York Stock Exchange of King Digital, developers of the Candy Crush Saga mobile game, their shares plummeted

Turkish prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan tried unsuccessfully to ban the use of Twitter, which has been used to disseminate allegations of government corruption

The people of Crimea vote on Sunday in a referendum, backed by Russia, to decide on whether to rejoin Russia or remain part of Ukraine

The crisis for Ukraine’s new government shifts to Crimea as armed militia seize the regional parliament building and airports

Church leaders in the UK attacked the coalition government’s cuts in welfare benefit. David Cameron responded, saying the reforms were part of a ‘moral mission’

UK chancellor George Osborne was joined by Labour and Liberal Democrats to attack Scottish Nationalist hopes of retaining the UK pound if Scotland votes for independence

New York regulators join a global investigation into alleged foreign exchange manipulation by banks

Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes sick leave as anti government protests spread

UN Secretary-general Ban Ki-moon attempts to get Syrian peace talks under way in spite of bitter exchanges between both sides in the civil war

UK chancellor George Osborne warned European leaders that unless they rewrite the union’s treaties Britain could be forced to leave the EU

As the USA is swept by a ‘polar vortex’, former secretary of defence Robert Gates releases memoirs critical of the Obama administration’s strategy in Afghanistan

Central Bankers report signs of economic growth, and Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke starts winding down monetary stimulus

Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, faced with pro-EU demonstrations, appears to be in trade agreement talks with both Russia and Europe

Former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela died on Thursday after leading his country from apartheid to democracy

Tensions escalate over the East China Sea after the announcement of a new Chinese air defence identification zone

Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, under pressure from Russia and unwilling to release Yulia Tymoshenko, halted trade talks with the EU

The UK economy is recovering much faster than previous forecasts by Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England

Shares in Twitter shot up in value as it launched its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange

Rebel areas of Syria are blockaded as arms inspectors stated that the Assad regime has destroyed its declared chemical weapons production

Angela Merkel, Francois Holland and other European leaders reacted angrily to allegations that US intelligence agencies have been tapping European mobile phones

The deadlock over the US debt ceiling ended in failure for the Tea Party, leaving Barack Obama’s healthcare reforms intact but the Republicans in disarray

Barack Obama nominates Janet Yellen to head the US Federal Reserve as the shutdown stalemate continues in Congress

The Italian supreme court upheld the conviction of Silvio Berlusconi for tax fraud

The US and Russia agreed a resolution requiring Syria to give up its chemical weapons

JPMorgan Chase was fined $920m over the London Whale debacle, described in 2012 by chief executive Jamie Dimon as ‘A tempest in a teapot’

David Cameron’s plans to support US military intervention in Syria were reversed by the defeat of his government’s motion in the British Parliament

Images showing the use of chemical weapons in a Damascus suburb seem to show that the Assad regime in Syria has crossed the warning red line outlined by President Barack Obama last year

The deadly storming of Muslim Brotherhood protest camps by the Egyptian military shattered any hopes of inclusive future democratic elections

President Barack Obama has cancelled talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that were due to be held next month

US Prosecutors filed criminal charges against SAC Capital, founded by Steven Cohen, describing the company as ‘a veritable magnet for market cheaters’

Detroit filed for bankruptcy with debts of more than $18bn

Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke’s ‘dovish’ comments caused equities to rise to a new record high

The powerfully embedded Egyptian military ousted Mohamed Morsi, the failing elected president, and installed a new ‘interim government’

Edward Snowden, the National Security Agency whistleblower wanted by US authorities on spying charges, is believed to be in the transit area of Moscow airport

US Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke scared markets when he announced the planned reduction of quantitative easing.

With evidence that President Assad has crossed the 'red line' by using chemical weapons, Barack Obama has decided to send arms to opposition rebels

The Obama administration has been secretly collecting information from the phone records of its citizens

Under pressure from the United States, the Swiss government has outlined a widely criticised bill to relax bank secrecy laws

Barack Obama defended the use of drone strikes but announced new restrictions on their use against suspected terrorists

The Cannes Film Festival opens with Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby as François Hollande’s government sinks into economic recession

President Barack Obama vows once more to try to close Guantánamo Bay as a hunger strike by prisoners continues

French president François Hollande is welcomed to China while relations with David Cameron’s UK coalition government are frosty

The funeral of Margaret Thatcher, with a full military procession, took place in St Paul's Cathedral

Haruhiko Kuroda, governor of the Bank of Japan, announced dramatic new monetary easing measures in the hope of stimulating the deflationary economy

Barack Obama struggles to get a watered down gun control bill through Congress against strong opposition from the National Rifle Association

President Obama visits the Middle East

The Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected Pope Francis of a Roman Catholic church engulfed by scandals

David Cameron echoes Margaret Thatcher’s slogan when he insists that “ there is no alternative” to his government’s economic strategy

Barack Obama and Republican leaders fail to reach agreement to stop sequestration- automatic budget cuts of $1.2tn over the next decade

Nat Rothschild loses his bid to replace the board of the mining group, Bumi.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway with Capital 3G has offered $28bn to take over the food manufacturer Heinz

Royal Bank of Scotland was the latest to admit criminal price-fixing charges over Libor rigging as the banking scandal spread to Europe and Japan

Anti-government protests continue in Egypt in defiance of the state of emergency declared by President Morsi

George Osborne addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos as the latest quarterly figures show the UK GDP shrinking by 0.3%

David Cameron’s speech on the EU is postponed once more, this time in order to deal with the hostage crisis in Algeria

The Obama administration and European leaders express their concerns about David Cameron steering the UK out of the EU

President Putin offers Russian citizenship to French actor Gérard Depardieu, who is fleeing new tax rates imposed by President Hollande’s government





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un strengthens his position with the launch of a long range rocket



The UN voted to recognise Palestine as a non-member observer state







Barack Obama receives support from the Mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, and Republican governor Chris Christie in the run-up to the Presidential election

David Cameron’s optimistic welcome to a 1% expansion in the UK economy is followed by Ford Motor closing two plants with the loss of 1400 jobs

Google shares dropped sharply when disappointing third-quarter results were released early by accident



After running a poor election campaign full of gaffes and behind in the polls, Mitt Romney sprang a surprise by outperforming Barack Obama in their first televised debate

Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the UN. He drew a red line on a diagram of a bomb as a warning to Iran to limit its nuclear programme

Protests continue across the Muslim world against the portrayal of the Prophet Mohammed in a low budget US movie and in cartoons in a French satirical magazine

Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke injects $40bn a month to try to stimulate the US economy

‘Former US President Bill Clinton charms the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte’

‘At the Republican convention, Mitt Romney was given a surreal introductory speech by Clint Eastwood in which he talked to an imaginary President Obama in an empty chair’

