Scottish independence poll tracker

On September 18, the Scottish people will vote in a referendum that could see the country break away from the rest of the UK.

Using polling data collated by What Scotland Thinks, we have analysed all polls conducted in the past year that used the referendum question: “Should Scotland be an independent country?”

The responses for each poll are plotted on the chart below. Because of varying weighting methodologies and other factors, the various polling firms have presented sometimes widely divergent results.

The trend line shows a rolling average of the past seven polls, excluding the maximum and minimum values for each seven-poll set. This excludes the impact of big outliers.

This poll tracker will be updated as new polls are released in the run-up to the referendum.

