Ingram Pinn’s illustration of the week: The Trump effect

© The Financial Times Ltd 2016
FT and 'Financial Times' are trademarks of The Financial Times Ltd.
The Financial Times and its journalism are subject to a self-regulation regime under the FT Editorial Code of Practice.
February 10, 2017 8:45 pm
Donald Trump, “the Twitter president” seems to have done little to deliver the Trump bump to Twitter that had been predicted. Shares in the social media company flew lower by 11 per cent on the week.
Meanwhile Mr Trump’s angry tweets criticising Nordstrom, which had stopped stocking his daughter Ivanka’s clothing brand, seem to have had the opposite effect. The retail chain’s shares sprouted wings, and ended the week 3.5 per cent higher.
Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. You may share using our article tools.
Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Sign up for email briefings to stay up to date on topics you are interested in