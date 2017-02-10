Ingram Pinn’s illustration of the week: The Trump effect

Trump’s tweets fail to keep Twitter in flight but Nordstrom takes wing

Donald Trump, “the Twitter president” seems to have done little to deliver the Trump bump to Twitter that had been predicted. Shares in the social media company flew lower by 11 per cent on the week.

Meanwhile Mr Trump’s angry tweets criticising Nordstrom, which had stopped stocking his daughter Ivanka’s clothing brand, seem to have had the opposite effect. The retail chain’s shares sprouted wings, and ended the week 3.5 per cent higher.